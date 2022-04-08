British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murthy, holds non-domiciled status in the UK, meaning she doesn’t pay British taxes on her foreign earnings. This sentence rather caught my eye when it appeared in the British press. Also, I found this quote rather interesting as well: (Minister) Jacob Rees-Mogg has refused to apologise for calling the Downing Street partygate scandal “fluff” and “fundamentally trivial”. We are talking about senior ministers in the British government and to be honest while they have done nothing wrong they should really know better and set an example. If the Chancellor of the Exchequer is asking the great British public to pay a sizeable part of their total earnings in taxes then his wife should do the same. It is the honourable thing. She is not breaking the law but it is more a question of fair play and setting an example.

The same goes for Rees-Mogg. Having a group of friends around for a few drinks during the Covid lockdown may appear to be rather trivial to some but when it (allegedly) involves the person who made the laws in the first place then he should know better and set an example. I think it is disgraceful and Rees-Mogg should know better. If you are a government minister you can´t dismiss partygate. Obviously, there are far more important issues such as the war in Ukraine but it would be nice if senior politicians behaved properly and did the right thing.