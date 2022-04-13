I have been trawling the web for the past few weeks trying to find a good deal for a night over Easter in Mallorca, have I found one? No, is the short answer and to be honest I have been surprised how expensive hotels are this year, even looking ahead to the summer.

Hotels in Mallorca may be cheaper than elsewhere in Spain, but that does not mean that they are cheap. And, being a huge fan of the west coast of Andalusia, Seville, Jerez and Cadiz I find it hard to believe, from experience, that hotels are more expensive than in Mallorca.

Tourism chiefs told the Bulletin last week that Mallorca does not need to worry about prices because it is a tried and tested brand which guarantees a quality experience. And, based on that, Mallorca does not need to worry about competition from the likes of Turkey and Greece, destinations which have slashed their prices this year. In the case of Turkey, package holiday prices have been cut by as much as 70 percent.

OK, it may cost around 15 euros more to fly there because of rising fuel costs, but the starting prices is much lower than a package holiday to the Balearics. Travel industry chiefs are ruling out a price war, I would not be so sure because this year everybody wants a piece of the action and to see as many bums on sun beds as possible after two years of the pandemic. Majorca has got to get its pricing right.