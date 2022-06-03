Rafa Nadal of Mallorca celebrates winning against Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their menís quarterfinal match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris. | MOHAMMED BADRA
Tuesday night was one I will never forget - Rafa Nadal beating all odds to crush Novak Djokovic in the Roland Garros quarter finals. It was the sporting showdown the world had been wanting and waiting for and the viewers certainly got their value for money. The match will go down in history and will further cement Nadal’s recognition as a sporting legend.
Yeah no one had ever heard of Mallorca and there was no tourism or work before Rafa Nadal started playing tennis. We owe it all to him!