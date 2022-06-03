French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros

Rafa Nadal of Mallorca celebrates winning against Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their menís quarterfinal match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris.

Humphrey Carter Palma 03/06/2022
Tuesday night was one I will never forget - Rafa Nadal beating all odds to crush Novak Djokovic in the Roland Garros quarter finals. It was the sporting showdown the world had been wanting and waiting for and the viewers certainly got their value for money. The match will go down in history and will further cement Nadal’s recognition as a sporting legend.

After winning in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Nadal did not want to focus on his difficult buildup to Roland Garros, which included a six-week recovery from a rib fracture and continued issues with his chronic foot injury. Instead, he preferred to look ahead to the opportunity he has afforded himself: He’s now two wins away from claiming his 14th Roland Garros title and his 22nd major crown, both of which would extend his own records.

But, whatever the outcome of this afternoon’s semi final (Friday) against world number three Alexander Zverev, beating Djokovic, who knocked him out of last year’s French Open, is job done in my books and I think it’s time that the Mallorcan authorities properly acknowledge what Nadal has done for tennis and Mallorca. If anyone has put the island on the map in recent years it is Rafa Nadal. I have friends across the world who know all about Mallorca thanks to Nadal, otherwise, to be honest, they would not have a clue. It’s a big world out there but there is only one Nadal.