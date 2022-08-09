AFTER spending most of my adult life in Mallorca I thought I knew the island like the back of my hand. Well, that is what I thought until I was invited to Colonia de San Pedro on the Bay of Alcudia. It is one of those places which is close to everywhere but near nowhere. After a long haul from Palma I was immediately taken with the place. The beach, near my hotel, was deserted. There was a cool breeze and the seawater was clean and sparkling. When I posted a photograph of the beach on my Facebook site one friend enquired...where are the tourists? Good question. The beach is at least a kilometre long, a mixture of rocks and sands but easy bathing. There was not a sun-lounger in sight, no beach bar and no people. In fact, the only person I saw was a Tom Hanks lookalike having a long conversation with a football called Wilson!!!!! No, but seriously if you want a beach of great natural beauty which is empty in August try Colonia de San Pedro!
