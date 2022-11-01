Yes Palma is not the cleanest of cities and over the past few weeks the city council has come under fire from the small business sector and resident associations about the lack of cleanliness in the city, be it the centre or the suburbs. But it cuts both ways. On the one hand, if the council it going to be totally responsible then it is going to have to double, at least, the number of staff and resources required by the municipal refuse company EMAYA and that would lead to a rise in local taxes for Palma residents, which would not go down well.
Keeping Palma clean
"It is a double-edged sword; how to keep Palma clean and the council can’t take all the blame"
