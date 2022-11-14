Time to stop Brit-bashing in the Balearics. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma14/11/2022 13:21
There are no doubt numerous reasons as why the number of “serious accidents” involving British holiday makers has fallen in Magalluf over the past few years, the Balearic government claims seven, ever since it came to power, but I think that might me stretching it. But this summer for certain appears to have been somewhat incident free compared to others.
