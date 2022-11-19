It has been a very long time since I have travelled to a country where I could neither speak the language or it had got rather rusty, and a city break, well decades. So being back in Paris for the first time in over 30 years I was looking forward to brushing up my French.
When travel was fun
All the little chestnuts we learnt at school and the need for a phrase book are all gone, it’s boring...
Also in News
- New "Nomad visa" to be launched on January 1, new life in Spain awaits
- New owner of "Night Manager" estate in Pollensa asks permission to carry out improvements
- End of the road in sight for British driving licence saga in Spain
- Evicted, owing 68,000 euros rent
- British residents are leaving the Balearics and Spain
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.