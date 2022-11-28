Jason MooreMallorca28/11/2022 12:14
W0

As it was Thanksgiving last week I will recount the unique role a U.S. President has played in the history of the Bulletin.

It was the summer of 1997 and U.S. President Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary, were paying a historic visit to the island as guests of King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia of Spain. In those days the Bulletin didn't appear on a Monday but as it was such a great occasion we decided to produce our first Monday edition with full coverage of the Clinton visit.

The U.S. President and First Lady arrived on the Saturday and everything was going to plan. We were ready for the Monday edition with the Clintons going out sailing with the Spanish royals. Myself and Humphrey Carter were on the dockside as they sailed off for lunch at sea with a busy programme of events in the afternoon. But then disaster struck, Clinton literally disappeared. We had a Clinton second edition without Clinton.

Humphrey headed to Petra where it was claimed that Clinton would be that afternoon. But no Clinton. The clock was ticking and I sincerely started to believe that our Monday edition wasn't going to happen. There was a rumour that he would be going to Valldemossa. But it was just a rumour on a day of many runours. Thankfully, Clinton did show up and he went on walkabout around Valldemossa. Our second edition was a big success.