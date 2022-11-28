As it was Thanksgiving last week I will recount the unique role a U.S. President has played in the history of the Bulletin.
U.S. President and us
“The visit to Mallorca by a U.S. President led to the first second edition in the history of the Bulletin...”
Also in News
- "Massive queues" for British travellers at Palma airport
- Palma nightlife - Close at midnight or move to the industrial estates
- President Armengol comes to the defence of teacher in Spanish flag affair
- Class at Palma school sent home for displaying the Spanish flag
- Woman arrested for biting off a man's earlobe at a Palma bar
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.