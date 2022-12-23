MALLORCA. METEOROLOGIA. LA FOTO DEL LECTOR. Tiempo agradable. Imagen tomada ayer en la Ciudad Jardín, donde predominaba el cielo despejado y la temperatura era agradable | J. FURONES
Mallorca23/12/2022 08:20
Christmas on the beach. This year will go down on record as one of the hottest ever....if not the hottest! Eventhough we are now into winter, the sunshine continues....but should we be concerned? Yes, climate change is taking hold meaning that the summers will be hotter and the winters warmer.
