T HE penny appears to have dropped. Brexit was not a sensible idea and has caused nothing but endless problems for the UK, and what I am being told by people living in Britain is that the Brexit movement has softened, which poses a potential nightmare for the current prime minister, Rishi Sunak, as he does his best to try an avoid a Tory party car crash at the next election. Labour does appear to have got a grip on a number of issues over the past few weeks. Sir Kier’s new speech writer has managed to engage the Labour leader with the general public more and Sir Kier, while not going as far as pledging to try and overturn Brexit, is in favour of establishing a “softer” deal with the EU, which would probably go down well with most voters now that they are paying a high and very complicated price for leaving the EU, while the likes of Cameron panicked about their jobs.
And just lately, there has been growing talk about the future of Brexit amongst political pundits and commentators in the media and on TV - not to mention in Spain. Last week out of the blue, or was it, former Spanish prime minister, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, said that he is in favour of the European Union reconsidering the United Kingdom’s re-entry because, he said, the polls “show an anti-Brexit turn” among the British population, “increasingly in favour of closer ties with the European Union”. Now where did that come from?
Is there a conversation about Brexit being held behind the scene by the likes of the Labour Party and its socialist counterparts in Europe?
I certainly hope so because something has got to give.
Brexit rethink
I seem to get the impression that there may be moves in the UK and in the EU to redress Brexit
