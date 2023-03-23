This week I spent a day in Magalluf. It has been years since I spent so much time in the resort and I was very impressed. I would say that it is one of the most modern and well equipped holiday resorts on the island. The amount of money which has been invested is incredible, from new hotels to bars and restaurants. It is nothing like the resort of old. You get the impression that Mallorca and some of its politicins are rather ashamed of Magalluf and ofcourse its reputation. They shouldn´t be. I would say that it could be used as a blueprint for the future of resorts which are indeed of improvement.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.