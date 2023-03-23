The new Magalluf

Jason Moore
Palma
23/03/2023
This week I spent a day in Magalluf. It has been years since I spent so much time in the resort and I was very impressed. I would say that it is one of the most modern and well equipped holiday resorts on the island. The amount of money which has been invested is incredible, from new hotels to bars and restaurants. It is nothing like the resort of old. You get the impression that Mallorca and some of its politicins are rather ashamed of Magalluf and ofcourse its reputation. They shouldn´t be. I would say that it could be used as a blueprint for the future of resorts which are indeed of improvement.

Magalluf has changed and it will be interesting to see how the resort´s traditional visitors react. Many will get a shock. Firstly, Magalluf, has been taken up-market. In some cases the more traditional “British food restaurant” has been replaced by those offering international cuisine. Even some of the bars have changed. The main instigators behind the new Magalluf, is the Melia Hotel Group. They have improved and up-dated their hotels. Their investment has led to more money being spent by bars and restaurants on improving and up-grading their businesses.

Also, Magalluf now has strict behaviour laws and serious attempts are being made by the Balearic government to curb excessive drinking. No easy task but a new type of tourist will be attracted to Magalluf by all the new investment. The “party resort” has changed to the “family resort.” Magalluf is light years ahead of the Playa de Palma, which has long been known as the German equivalent. I suspect that the days of bad headlines in Magalluf are coming to an end. It is still early days but changing is happening.