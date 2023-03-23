UK tourists arrving to Mallorca now have to comply with new passport rules. | Ruiz Collado
Palma23/03/2023 14:41
It will be six years in June since 51.9% of votes were in favour of the UK pulling out of the European Union. I wonder if the referendum, which was legally non-binding but the government of the time promised to implement the result, was repeated that the result would be the same. I seriously doubt it.
