Let’s say you’re a tourism inspector at the Council of Mallorca. You are one of a division that at present totals no more than the number of players in a rugby union team - fifteen. There will be some more to come off the bench, but for now you and the other fourteen are struggling to match your opponents. You are being pulled all over the pitch trying to tackle hotels and any regulatory misdemeanours, restaurants likewise not being fully compliant, agencies that are not up to the mark ... . The positive in all this is that you can at least normally line up your target, as you know where it is, who it is. Unfortunately, though, there are moving and shadowy targets, forever likely to elude the tackle. All of a sudden, however, you are presented with a potential new strategy. The playing field is being levelled.
