I believe that one of the great British traits is fair play. It is hardly mentioned these days, lost in the post-Brexit rhetoric. British politicians are short on fair play. There is a fear that saying the right thing will get them the sort of publicity which could ruin their career. So it was an England footballer and BBC presenter who took the government to task over their immigration policy. Deporting immigrants to Africa is not only scandalous it goes against that great British trait, fair play.
