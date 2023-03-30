There was good reason why Manuel Fraga was both tourism minister and the minister for information from 1962 to 1969. Charged with overseeing the tourism revolution as well as propaganda and censorship, Fraga was the man to take care of any potentially negative publicity that might affect the revolution. And so, following the US aircraft nuclear accident in Palomares, Almeria in 1966, Fraga donned his trunks and took to the sea to allay fears that there was anything wrong. There was something wrong, but Fraga was unscathed and subsequently became Spain’s ambassador to the country’s number one tourism source country - the UK - and lived to the age of 89.
Criticisms of tourism in Franco’s days
Tourism was the great motor of economic reconstruction
