A growing makeshift memorial outside the entrance to the Covenant Presbyterian Church, at the site of a school shooting in Nashville | JUSTIN RENFROE
Palma30/03/2023 15:42
If ever in my life I might have toyed with moving to the Unites States, one thing would have put me off for good: gun culture. I have visited the country countless times and always had a fantastic experience. There are many states I’d still love to visit but I have an underlying sense of unease about the way guns are bandied about by seemingly anyone who cares to have one.
