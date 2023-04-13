Long queues at passport control at Palma airport

Long queues at passport control for both national and international (UK) passengers. | R.L.

Humphrey CarterPalma13/04/2023 16:31
The Spanish association of hotel chains only last month issued a warning that there were going to be problems at key holiday airports unless extra border control staff were deployed, but the Ministry of the Interior said it was all under control and they are well experienced with dealing with peak spikes in passengers. Well is doesn’t look like it. There have been a number of days of long queues at passport control for both national and international (UK) passengers and the season has not even properly started, although hotel occupancy has been extremely high, which is encouraging. At the same time, the powers that be have stated that there will not be a repeat performance of a lack of taxis at the airport. Well, it looks like it’s all kicked off again.

Not only with a lack of taxis and long queues at the rank but also the return of the ‘pirate taxi’, which in the past has led to fisticuffs outside the terminal and even shots being fired and strikes. So the big question - is Mallorca ready for what is being forecast as a record season?

It doesn’t look like it at the moment. In fact, with the Paseo Maritimo having being turned into a giant building site - if anything one of Palma’s most emblematic water fronts looks like a bomb site - I pity anyone staying in a hotel along the front or dreaming of enjoying a bar or restaurant terrace this summer. Not good.