It was August 2016. That was when everyone really became aware of Terraferida for the first time. “Cabrera - from National Park to beach club,” the environmentalists tweeted. It was Terraferida who highlighted the “privatisation” of a beach on the island of Cabrera, a protected space where permission has to be requested in advance to even be able to anchor. They’d anchored all right and taken over the beach. A superyacht had been hired. Forty people disembarked. There were almost as many crew, who included waiters. They set up a beach club with Balinese beds.
