Following the elections in 2019, the chief operating officer of Iberostar, Aurelio Vázquez, said that he would have considered entering politics if the centre-right had won. This was an option for a senior figure in Mallorca’s hotel industry who had already announced that he would be leaving Iberostar. A one-time president of the Mallorca Hoteliers Federation, Vázquez stated that tourism should be managed by a political party that “is not sectarian or demagogic” where tourism is concerned. There should be “permanent, rational dialogue”.
