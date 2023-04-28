Spanish elections 2023

A person voting. | R.L.

Jason MoorePalma28/04/2023 09:42
W0

The result is too close to call. The Balearics are on full May local election mode and not even the bravest commentator is prepared to make a bet on the outcome. In the red corner there is the socialist-led coalition of Francina Armengol who has been in power for eight years. In the blue corner is the centre-right Partido Popular, now in opposition, who are bidding for power. Alone it is very unlikely that the Partido Popular will be able to secure enough votes to form a government but in coalition with the far-right Vox party, then a change in government becomes a real possibility.

Armengol hasn't really put a foot wrong but some of her keynote policies are not everyone's cup of tea. Opinion polls suggest that the socialist-led coalition which governs Palma will be replaced by a coalition of the Partido Popular and Vox. But when it comes to the Balearic government all bets are off. There is no real election issue. The Partido Popular claim that the Balearic government has introduced far too much taxation and red tape and has attempted to “manage” everything. Armengol says that the Partido Popular will damage all that has been achieved by the socialists. The war of words will continue and it is set to be a real intriguing election campaign. It will also be a case of winner takes all because if the Palma city council changes hands then the Balearic government will probably do likewise.