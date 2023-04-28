The result is too close to call. The Balearics are on full May local election mode and not even the bravest commentator is prepared to make a bet on the outcome. In the red corner there is the socialist-led coalition of Francina Armengol who has been in power for eight years. In the blue corner is the centre-right Partido Popular, now in opposition, who are bidding for power. Alone it is very unlikely that the Partido Popular will be able to secure enough votes to form a government but in coalition with the far-right Vox party, then a change in government becomes a real possibility.
