I am confused, sorry. For years the powers that be have banged on to me in interviews about the need for a tourism reset based on quality not quantity and it sounds very sensible. Mallorca, or rather the Balearics in general, can no longer cope with the saturation during the peak summer months. So, why are 43 million flight seats available to the Balearics this season? That is more than enough to fly the whole of Canada, which has a population of 39.6 million according to the latest data, to the islands this summer. In fact, add another million seats and we could fly over the whole of Kenya. So what’s the deal? Who is calling the shots? The Spanish airports authority no doubt, which is going to make a financial killing.
1 comment
Well, as quality improves, it only makes it even more attractive (to mainstream tourism anyway). For the few who simply seek the maximum *quantity* at the cheapest price, there's plenty of alternatives available to serve that demographic. They'll be happier there anyway (as some here frequently declare). So, considering how it's going so far, it's doubtful that Mallorca will be losing sleep over the loss of that one tourist segment. As the quality (and therefore, the attraction) continues to elevate, Mallorca obviously has far more important things to tend to. It's a tough job, but somebody's gotta do it.