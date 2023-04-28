I am confused, sorry. For years the powers that be have banged on to me in interviews about the need for a tourism reset based on quality not quantity and it sounds very sensible. Mallorca, or rather the Balearics in general, can no longer cope with the saturation during the peak summer months. So, why are 43 million flight seats available to the Balearics this season? That is more than enough to fly the whole of Canada, which has a population of 39.6 million according to the latest data, to the islands this summer. In fact, add another million seats and we could fly over the whole of Kenya. So what’s the deal? Who is calling the shots? The Spanish airports authority no doubt, which is going to make a financial killing.
