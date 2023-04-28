On the face of it Sareb does possess a means (many means) for helping to address the housing problem. | G.A.
Palma28/04/2023 10:34
Sareb stands for Sociedad de Gestión de Activos procedentes de la Reestructuración Bancaria. This is a grand name for a bank which isn’t actually a bank. It is a company that was formed in 2012 to sell and manage loans and properties of real banks that needed rescuing during the financial crisis. This was under an agreement between the Partido Popular government of Mariano Rajoy and the EU. One might say that it was at the insistence of Brussels, which was making various demands of the government.
