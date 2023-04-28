Young people still living at home in Spain topped 46 per cent which is 14.4 per cent higher than the European average. | R.L.
Palma28/04/2023 10:46
Today I will have to be very careful as to how I explain to you dear reader, just how intellectually promiscuous your Spanish hosts have become in just a few short years. It maybe that the legend of Don Juan and the lives of figures such as Julio Iglesias and Juan Carlos, the former King, have suggested the idea that Spaniards are prolific lovers. Anyway this reputation will have been bolstered by the results of a new survey conducted by the Centre for Sociological Investigations (CIS) that found that nearly half of Spaniards approved of juggling multiple sexual partners at the same time.
