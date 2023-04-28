A person reading on the internet

A person reading on the internet. | PLOZANO

Anna NicholasPalma28/04/2023 12:23
W0

Every day I read the news online, knowing that it’s going to present the usual doom-laden fest of murders, political feuds, emerging killer viruses, car and aeroplane crashes and global wars. It is as predictable as the crowing of my cockerel, Carlos II, every morning. However, I find the best antidote is to scan the stories and then skip with all alacrity to the comments section. Nearly always, it offers a rich variety of responses, some so fiercely intelligent or brilliantly funny and ironic, that it puts a shine on my day.

I read a wide selection of media to get a broader view of affairs on our troubled little planet and am always disappointed at how bland and predictable the news has become. Back in the day, I was on course to become a BBC news recruit until I decided it wasn’t for me. I remember in one of my final interviews how the panel asked which news story was the biggest that day. It was a tough call because at the time nearly every national newspaper had formed its own favoured top news stories. They weren’t copycats as they are today and instead, produced a lot of unique content.

I used to read the Independent as a teenager, so it inevitably carried the most off beat or quirkiest of news stories with refreshingly different angles. This was its hallmark and so it was crucial to gather all the newspapers to ensure balance. The point of my interview question was that would-be news reporters had to have a nose for what really made big news. Nowadays, it would be much easier for such an interviewee to identify the big story of the day because the media is generally a sheepish collective, churning out the same tired old news guff, regardless.

So, as an interviewee, what hot news story did I opt for? As it happens, a vicious political storm that loomed large on the Telegraph and Times front pages, and second page of the Guardian. I had an easy ride that day.

Trans TikTok star, Dylan Mulvaney

Bad Buddies

The media storm and drama over Bud Light’s choice of media star to advertise its lager, has left me a little bilious. In truth, I had never heard of Trans TikTok star, Dylan Mulvaney, and couldn’t care less if they advertised the beer or not. Each to their own and good for them for making a mint out of a bit of controversy.

Trans rights are very a la mode so I can’t blame Trans stars for jumping on the bandwagon and grabbing the cash while their star is still in the ascendancy. On the other hand, if true, Bud Light’s seemingly cynical virtue-signalling by hiring such a star, has backfired royally as sales for the product have dived. Had it honestly forgotten about its core macho American audience? I find the box ticking by large corporates quite sickening, so it serves the company right that it’s driven away its loyal hot-headed male following by turning its back on them.

Personally, I don’t think us women would mind Dylan, as a Trans, advertising the beer at all. What many don’t like however, is their depiction of women as simpering creatures wearing girlie dresses and hairdos like a fifties throwback and giggling inanely. It’s so insulting and it’s the same with Dylan’s advertising of sports bras for Nike. If I’m honest that campaign did make me a little hot under the collar as there are so many spectacular female sports role models for girls out there who were cast aside in favour of Dylan. I appreciate that it’s a delicate debate, and of course the Trans community should have their rights but why can’t we respect people of all persuasions without the need to denigrate or marginalise one group over the other? Currently, many women feel under siege and after seeing these two advertising campaigns, I can perhaps see where they are coming from.

MALLORCA. FLORA. CULTIVOS FLORALES. Viveros de Mallorca se especializan en la producciÃ³n de flores
Exhibition begins Saturday, May 13 to Sunday, May 14.

Flower Frenzy in Soller

Are you a budding horticulturalist or flower arranger supremo? If so, make all haste to Soller for the popular Sa Fira festival as the town’s women’s cultural club is holding its annual floral exhibition (after a three-year lull) and would like local island people to submit prized pot plants and arrangements for display. The exhibition begins on Saturday, May 13 and runs through Sunday, May 14. Anyone keen to participate, need only bring along their plant or flower selection to the Casal de Cultura Museum in Carrer se Sa Mar, 11, Soller, on the Thursday and Friday prior to the event. For further info, contact: fomentdeculturadeldonasoller@gmail.com

Three-year-old Siamese, Molly Mitten.

The cat’s pyjamas

My beloved three-year-old Siamese, Molly Mitten, has been desperately ill the last few weeks and it was near impossible to detect what was the matter with her. At first, our dear vet thought it was an infection or virus. Blood tests were run which indicated this but, in the end, it wasn’t the case.
Our diligent vet, Tomeu, then organised an ultrasound which indicated a blockage and fluid retention in the colon and intestines. In some concern, Tomeu organised for us to visit Canis in Palma, the cats’ whiskers veterinary hospital for pooches and felines. The energetic vet there ran further tests and scans and told us that a lifesaving operation was needed.

Last weekend was miserable waiting for the results of the operation, but our brave Molly Mitten survived. It turned out that a pre-natal malformation had caused her to have some type of small tumour on the intestines which caused a blockage. The vets removed a section and stitched her back together again. After a plush three-night stay, our girl is now home and hopefully on the recovery path. This was certainly a major assault on our wallets, but frankly our cats are family, and we would do anything to keep them safe and well. All my fingers and toes are crossed that this time, she’ll be okay.