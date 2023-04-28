Every day I read the news online, knowing that it’s going to present the usual doom-laden fest of murders, political feuds, emerging killer viruses, car and aeroplane crashes and global wars. It is as predictable as the crowing of my cockerel, Carlos II, every morning. However, I find the best antidote is to scan the stories and then skip with all alacrity to the comments section. Nearly always, it offers a rich variety of responses, some so fiercely intelligent or brilliantly funny and ironic, that it puts a shine on my day.
