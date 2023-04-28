There was a conference in Palma last week. With the title of Confebus, you won’t be surprised to learn that it was about buses ... and coaches, as this was a tourism gathering dedicated to the transporting of tourists. A panel of four discussed buses and coaches. But when moving on from means of transport, they spoke as one in saying that tourists, seemingly because of the pandemic, are now far more demanding in terms of service and seek out quality destinations that are not “massified” - in other words not overcrowded with millions of tourists and, presumably, thousands of buses and coaches.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.