Spectacular views from La Trapa where you can see the Island of Dragonera. | Archives
At the end of this month we will see numerous politicians disappear into the wilderness while simultaneously a substantial number of tourists will be landing for the umpteenth time on the island. Tourists are a lot less fickle than politicians and despite Mallorca’s various problems, not least saturation during the summer months, when one looks at the bigger picture you can’t beat Mallorca for a holiday, second home or to relocate to. Making the most of what should have been a cooler spring, I’ve been spending the weekends hiking in parts of the Tramuntana and last Saturday, for example, we did La Trapa for the second time in a month - friends visiting from France.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.