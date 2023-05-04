Hike to La Trapa

Spectacular views from La Trapa where you can see the Island of Dragonera. | Archives

Humphrey CarterPalma04/05/2023 14:49
At the end of this month we will see numerous politicians disappear into the wilderness while simultaneously a substantial number of tourists will be landing for the umpteenth time on the island. Tourists are a lot less fickle than politicians and despite Mallorca’s various problems, not least saturation during the summer months, when one looks at the bigger picture you can’t beat Mallorca for a holiday, second home or to relocate to. Making the most of what should have been a cooler spring, I’ve been spending the weekends hiking in parts of the Tramuntana and last Saturday, for example, we did La Trapa for the second time in a month - friends visiting from France.

Trouble was it was probably the hottest day of the year so far, but after five glorious hours of some of the most spectacular views on the island over Dragonera, it was down to Sant Elm, one of the island’s many gems, and straight into the sea for the first dip of year. It was priceless, there weren’t too many people about, the sea was crystal clear and the financial outlay for the whole day was next to nothing. Our French guests are no strangers to Mallorca but they had never hiked up to La Trapa and they were blown away - especially considering it was destroyed by fire just a decade ago. It’s easy to criticise, but unlike some politicians, the travelling public are not stupid, hence why millions come to Mallorca and always will.