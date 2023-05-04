Locals and long-time foreign residents are lamenting the fact that Soller has become too busy, expensive and that many of the wonderful traditional shops are closing down. There are multiple reasons for this state of affairs but ultimately, it’s because the valley has increasingly become a leading tourist hot spot and the businesses that fare best are cafés and restaurants and gift shops.
Brave new Soller
Soller has become too busy, expensive and shops are closing down
