Some of the more radical nationalist parties in the Balearics are blaming tourists for all of the region’s ills making tourism an election issue. Més, for example, want to hike the tourist tax by 60% while pushing ahead with restrictions and limits on foreigners and even mainland Spaniards from buying houses in the Balearics, while one of its ‘sister’ parties in Madrid wants to scrap or double the Golden Visa scheme because foreign investors are pushing house prices up. Not even the centre right Partido Popular is prepared to go for it and scrap the tax; instead they want to ‘manage it better’.
