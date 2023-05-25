Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning. Also Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary appear. | Facebook
Palma25/05/2023 14:28
Much of the polemic in the UK this week has centred around ITV television’s This Morning show or rather ‘This Boring’ as far as I’m concerned. Two sparring, over ambitious presenters had apparently fallen out and newspapers went into overdrive. Really? Is this what national news has come to in the UK?
