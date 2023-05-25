Susie Dent the lexicographer from the television programme Countdown. | Facebook
Palma25/05/2023 15:35
I notice that Susie Dent the lexicographer (look it up!) from the television programme Countdown has been having a go at meaningless modern expressions that drive the more sensitive souls amongst us completely barmy. Indeed, when watching the television or listening to the wireless I will occasionally explode when yet another celebrity talks about his or her sodding ‘journey’ or describes another barely recognisable celebrity as ‘iconic’ when quite clearly they are nothing of the sort?
