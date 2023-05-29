Desire for change, a Marga Prohens fear and prohibition sloganising, a thumbs-down to Pedro Sánchez and his Spanish government with Podemos, a switch of allegiance from one political extreme to another ... . Some of all of these, the explanations less immediately relevant than the realities of a cloudy morning in Mallorca, the sun having set on the left but uncertain of a rise on the right. The numbers stack up, but a Prohens prophesy of a PP majority - which was never going to be the case - has not come true. The truth of the political map is that she will have to find some accord with Vox. She will have to find? Only by steering from Madrid. Ditto for Jorge Campos and Vox. It is conceivable that the PP could govern in minority with a Vox support for investiture (the vote in Formentera gives the PP 26 seats against a 25 for all the left parties), but Campos will surely seek his pound of flesh.
Sun sets on the left and rises on an uncertain right
