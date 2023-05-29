Rafael Nadal is from a close-knit and well-known Manacor family. His grandfather, also Rafael, was a celebrated musician. One of his uncles, Toni, coached him and is now the director at the Rafa Nadal Academy. Another uncle, Miguel Ángel, played for Real Mallorca, Barcelona and Spain. Rafael Nadal, coming to the end of his remarkable tennis-playing career, now has his own family. Important family values are being passed on, while such values appeal as he looks to his future, one that takes him to the heart of Mallorca economic activity - tourism.
Majorca tourism
Tourism: Family values and families at war
The heart of Mallorca economic activity - tourism
Also in News
- Six-year-old girl falls from a third floor in Palma
- Monday's weather in Mallorca - alerts for rain and thunderstorms
- Marga Prohens, the centre right politician who spent her summers in Southampton, looks set to be new Balearic President
- Mallorca fills up
- The villages of Mallorca that are a must for visitors
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.