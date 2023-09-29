I cook a cracking paella!” says Sharon from Billericay. No offence to anyone from the area so no need to troll. It’s just that Sharon lives there. And Sharon is entitled to her opinion. After all, she went to Magalluf for a hen-night back in the 80’s, so she knows what she’s talking about, and her paella still headlines at almost every dinner party she gives. Everybody loves it. And why not? But it’s as far removed from a traditional paella as Donald Trump is from Mars. (well, maybe not THAT far!!!) Yet, at the end of the day, does it really matter? As long as Sharon and everyone else enjoys it, who cares?
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.