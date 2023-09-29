World Paella Day Cup

Peter CloverPalma29/09/2023 15:35
I cook a cracking paella!” says Sharon from Billericay. No offence to anyone from the area so no need to troll. It’s just that Sharon lives there. And Sharon is entitled to her opinion. After all, she went to Magalluf for a hen-night back in the 80’s, so she knows what she’s talking about, and her paella still headlines at almost every dinner party she gives. Everybody loves it. And why not? But it’s as far removed from a traditional paella as Donald Trump is from Mars. (well, maybe not THAT far!!!) Yet, at the end of the day, does it really matter? As long as Sharon and everyone else enjoys it, who cares?

However, in a world full of keyboard critics, and aficionado foodies, it seems to matter quite a lot! Historically, Jamie Oliver took a massive amount of stick by once showcasing a paella which included chorizo. OMG! Enter the annual WORLD PAELLA DAY (and its judges) which took place in Valencia on September 20, inviting the world and its wife, along with global communities, to create a paella dish inspired by their own country’s traditions and favourite local produce. For example: Transylvanian black truffle, pastrami, coconut milk, black garlic compote and Andean potatoes all put in an appearance! Hardly traditional ingredients by any stretch of a paella purist’s imagination? Yet, kicking back, the concept behind the event has always been about highlighting Valencian gastronomy, along with giving a nod to one of Spain’s most emblematic dishes of all time – the trusty paella.

The hard truth is that a genuine paella is not all about ingredients, anyway! Recipes vary throughout Spain and the Balearics from region to region, and each individual person, wherever they are in the world, cooks their own version of this classic, Spanish staple. However, it seems a huge slice of controversy will always be served alongside the dish each time the ‘paella debate’ surfaces.

So what does make an authentic paella? Surprisingly not what actually goes into the pan, but the pan itself in which the paella is cooked. If the pan is not a traditional flat based ‘paellera’, or cooked on an open flame, gas or otherwise, then it will never achieve that slightly sticky, overcooked crispy crust at the bottom, known as the ‘socarrat’ which adds so much flavour to the concept of what constitutes a ‘good’ paella.

And although it seems these days that a paella can identify itself as anything it wants to be, it can NEVER, EVER be a paella sandwich, which Tesco has been defending for the past ten years. The Spanish police have even issued a stark warning across the borders, compelling people in the UK not to even think of trying it. That’s how seriously this dish is taken!

The winner of this year’s World Paella Day Cup was lifted by chef Kohei Hatashita who hailed from Japan, and took the coveted prize home with an offering of an exotic paella flavoured with ‘duck a l’orange’ and laced with garlic infused leeks! So, you see, Sharon’s fish finger paella might not be anything like a traditional version, but like a lot of recipes from other acclaimed chefs out there, it probably is ‘cracking’.

In reality, over here in Mallorca, these ‘alternative’ paellas are known more as ‘arroz’ (rice) dishes which as you may have guessed, are a totally different, and more forgiving experience. ‘Arroz’ dishes are a lot more relaxed. And aficionados don’t get so worked up over their authenticity, because with ‘arroz’ there are no rules. Dinner party bliss for everyone, eh Sharon?