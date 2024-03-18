Real Mallorca fans at Son Moix who played against Granada. | MIQUEL A. BORRAS
Palma18/03/2024 13:57
I’m always banging on about football in Mallorca and how important it is to the youth of our island but also the success of Real Mallorca and its importance to the island’s tourism industry cannot be underestimated. As it works mainly in the low season from late August to early May it should be shouted from the rooftops how well they are doing.
