Archive photo of the Playa de Palma without any sunloungers on the beach. | P. BOTA
Palma03/05/2024 09:41
We live from tourism and the majority of tourists who do come to the island want to go to the beach. The local authorities may be very keen to push other things from walking in the mountains to local food, but the bottom line is that most tourists come to Mallorca to go to the beach. We are faced with yet another record season and if some are to be believed the summer gets longer every year. Then why are many beaches across the island still without beach loungers and sun shades?
1 comment
The vast majority of tourists don't use sunbeds. And the beaches are far better without them. The beaches are supposed to be public spaces, so it shouldn't be allowed that up to 45% of them is taken up by sunbeds.