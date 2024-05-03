Let’s start with this: I LOVE cyclists, in fact I love them so much I married one. The sport of cycling is great, it brings much needed income to the island in the shoulder months of the main summer season.
350k cyclists come here every year, and finger-in-the-air maths says that’s approximately 5,300 flights just to get them here and back to whence they came. That means we residents also benefit from those flight connections, if we want or need to, keeping routes open which might otherwise be closed out of season.
Cyclists, clean up your act!
The average stay of a visiting cycle tourist is 6 days
Let’s start with this: I LOVE cyclists, in fact I love them so much I married one. The sport of cycling is great, it brings much needed income to the island in the shoulder months of the main summer season.
Also in News
- Spain wants Britons to show they have 113.40 euros, £97, per day for their holidays
- Sunloungers set ablaze in Alcudia
- Spanish pensioners stuck at Palma Airport for fourteen hours
- Over two hours for Britons to get through Palma airport queues
- Palma Airport passport control "collapse" put down to unscheduled flights
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.