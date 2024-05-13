The prime minister declined the European Commission’s surprise proposal of a youth mobility scheme for people aged between 18 and 30. | MDB Digital
Palma13/05/2024 09:41
The 23rd of June 2016 was a day when the older generation in the UK totally changed the landscape for the younger generation. It was the day that Brexit became a reality and unfortunately, just over half of the population believed the spin of vote leave campaign more than vote remain. One of the driving forces for vote leave was immigration, and by taking away the freedom of movement they said the UK would get their borders back. Well that went well didn’t it!
