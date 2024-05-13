A Lamborghini and other high range vehicles are parked outside and just a few metres away tourists are sipping the finest champagne and enjoying Michelin-grade food set against a back-drop of beautiful coastline and a beach which is packed but where you can hear a pin drop. Guess where? The South of France? Puerto Portals?, no Magalluf, the once bad boy of Mallorca tourism.
A free meal for a positive review in the press. How can that be a fair and unbiased review.
I reckon Benidorm will be in for a boost then. Good job there's plenty of others who will be attracted to (and actually enjoy) the "new" Magaluf, aka "Calvia Beach".