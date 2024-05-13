Jason Moore13/05/2024 13:03
A Lamborghini and other high range vehicles are parked outside and just a few metres away tourists are sipping the finest champagne and enjoying Michelin-grade food set against a back-drop of beautiful coastline and a beach which is packed but where you can hear a pin drop. Guess where? The South of France? Puerto Portals?, no Magalluf, the once bad boy of Mallorca tourism.

Years ago you would never have thought that one of the most luxurious beach-clubs in Spain would be in Magalluf. But yes, Nikki beach, is in the heart of Magalluf, serving tourists with big wallets and purses great food and wine all next to the beach. Nikki Beach marks the transformation of Magalluf. A quick glance around the resort with all its bars, fast food places and restaurants and overall it is quiet but Nikki Beach, where a bottle of champagne can cost as much as a 10-day all inclusive holiday in one of Magalluf´s hotels, is packed with all nationalities.

Much has been written about the new Magalluf but Nikki Beach is the new Magalluf. This is luxury tourism at its very best in a resort which was once famed for its "Happy Hours" and all booze deals. After enjoying a fantastic meal with fine wine I venture out on to the beach. I was amazed to see that it was packed but without a sound. What is more the water was crystal clear. A fine sight all within a stone´s throw of the infamous Calle Punta Ballena.

In the same way as Puerto Portals changed Portals Nous Nikki Beach is changing Magalluf. The only restrictions here is what you can afford and there wasn´t a full English breakfast in sight eventhough there were a considerable number of British tourists.

Staff at Nikki Beach told me that they had been packed all weekend because of the fantastic weather and you can see why. This is quality at its best but I must say that I was pleased to have been invited because the lunch-bill would have eaten heavily into my Bulletin salary!

The fact that Magalluf has one of the most luxurious and prestigious beach clubs in Spain says alot for the changing face of the resort.