Traffic jams already building up in the direction of Mallorca’s top beauty spots. | R. GARRIDO
Palma13/05/2024 14:38
If you’re planning a trip by road to Soller any time soon, may I offer a few words of advice? Pack some sarnies, water, a good book, i-pods and a lot of goodwill and patience. Oh and leave a few hours for the journey time. For the last month or so traffic has got steadily worse as tourists from all over the globe pour into our tiny valley day after day. Deya village is constantly gridlocked, Fornalutx a disaster zone and Soller, now one long snaking queue practically from the tunnel to the port.
