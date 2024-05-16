It is a tale of two resorts. This is a personal eyewitness account and different times of the day and on different days so it might not be an accurate snapshot of the two resorts but it is food for thought. The other night I went out for dinner in Arenal, famous for its German tourists and its so-called called Beer and Ham “streets”. The rather nice restaurant is situated in the main square in Arenal. Nearby there are a large number of bars and nightspots. The time of my visit was about 9pm.
Having spent time in both places I can say that Arenal is the less dangerous. Drunk Germans are generally not as violent as their British equivalents.