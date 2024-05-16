The annual Spanish student invasion will be starting soon. | M.A. CAÑELLAS
Palma16/05/2024 14:42
While I've never believed that the great majority of visitors are that bothered how the sustainable tourism tax is spent, there are some who are. And so they will doubtless be interested in learning that approximately eleven per cent of total tax revenue is to be spent on their control. Yes, sixteen millions euros are to be devoted to four very limited areas of four municipalities for the purposes of inspection, security and something referred to as "awareness".
