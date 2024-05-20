Picnics on the beach in Puerto Soller are part of the Sant Joan traditions. | A.B.
20/05/2024
Our Fira and Firo lives are well documented. Hundreds of great photographs, videos plus the TV programme on the last event of Firo. The world knows what a beautiful place we live in. It also knows that thousands of us willingly participate in the traditions of this space in the universe. Last weekend was the fiesta time for many villages and towns in Mallorca. Late spring celebrations are part of the tradition of the islands. They all call their children back to celebrate the place which gave them life.
