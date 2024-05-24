Be careful what you wish for. This statement always comes to mind when there is talk of attempting to attract fewer tourists to the island. These words were echoed by the Chief Executive of travel giant Jet2, when he was asked about the need to limit tourism to the island. The Balearic government has gone into overdrive setting up a committee which will look at ways at changing the tourism model: in other words we are talking about the end of mass tourism.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.