Palma27/05/2024 15:25
Having just returned from a whirlwind business trip to Singapore, I felt a certain unease reading about the ordeal of those who suffered severe turbulence on a recent flight to the country. With one poor British passenger dead and 20 more in intensive care, it illustrates how severe the situation must have been. To have dropped 6,000 feet in just three minutes, must have felt like the most terrifying theme park ride ever.
