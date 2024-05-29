The winds of change are here for the exam season of the year. The young people deciding where the next part of their future will be based is occupying lots of family chatter. The University choices of the UIB work for some. Others know they will leave these shores and head for Spanish Universities, or the more campus based European options. Academia in the UK seems off the radar now for most. Our island life means that young people leaving is accepted and understood as a rite of passage. Even with acceptance the family dynamics change. No longer children but fine young people with their future ahead of them.
