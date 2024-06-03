Some people leave an indelible mark on Mallorca, and Angela Ross together with husband Ken certainly did that. Remembered fondly by all who knew her, many of you will have spotted Angela’s sad passing at 71 noted in the British press. A former actress and top model whose face was once so high profile it was plastered on billboards around London, even on the sides of buses. A mainstay of newspapers and glossy magazine covers during the 80’s,
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
R.I.P.