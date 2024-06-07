A group of German tourists attacked a doorman and caused damages to a bar a few weeks ago in Playa de Palma. | R.S.
Palma07/06/2024 10:58
On a recent rare outing to a Palma restaurant where I was not charged tourist prices, I noticed a sign stating “right of admission”, and that brought back memories of when I used to work in bars and clubs in Margate and Ramsgate in my late teens. The Londoners used to flock down on the weekends flashing the cash and there were times when we used to warn clients that they had had enough to drink and that we would not serve them any more alcohol.
