Alongside all manner of protests regarding alleged overcrowding across the island, it seems that another area of holiday life has become somewhat controversial this summer season. At one time the premature ‘bagging’ of a poolside sun-bed was mostly a minor irritation, but it appears that this annoying practice has become a real problem for hoteliers and their guests as those prematurely ready and waiting with beach towels are set to be discouraged.
Sunbed and poolside protocols - you know it makes sense!
Towel-hogging and beach lounger bad manners are on the rise across the Mediterranean in general
