Frank LeaversPalma21/06/2024 10:30
TW
Alongside all manner of protests regarding alleged overcrowding across the island, it seems that another area of holiday life has become somewhat controversial this summer season. At one time the premature ‘bagging’ of a poolside sun-bed was mostly a minor irritation, but it appears that this annoying practice has become a real problem for hoteliers and their guests as those prematurely ready and waiting with beach towels are set to be discouraged.

It seems that people who in the past would casually leave a beach towel on a sun-bed from dawn to dusk to prove ownership are set to become very disappointed indeed. Hotels in an effort to end this practice have introduced a number of poolside protocols that will have those who seek to bag the best beds furious in frustration.

I understand that although it has always been in my mind that a certain nationality was always the one to blame for this very selfish practice, it seems that this complex towel laying procedure has become common practice - and it isn’t just our German friends who indulge in this sort of behaviour either.

If this wasn’t bad enough, with the island even busier than usual at this time of year, I understand that beach loungers can cost as much as 70 euros to rent for a sunbathing session on the beach. Perhaps both these practices are just a sign of the times, but it seems that towel-hogging and beach lounger bad manners are on the rise across the Mediterranean in general.

Although I like to make fun of this collective situation, if you have spent serious money on a summer holiday in either a smart (or not so smart!) hotel and then find towels appearing before dawn on poolside furniture, you would not be very amused now, would you? Furthermore, things such as daylight robbery on the beach when hiring a beach-bed from a shifty looking young chap - will always be remembered by Mr & Mrs Tourist and family.