Once upon a time, the beach was about the extent of the holiday experience. | Archive
Palma07/07/2024 14:25
So asked the Jimi Hendrix Experience in 1967. They were to come to Mallorca - Heaven knows what the Franco regime made of them - and to almost literally bring the house down at Palma's Sgt. Peppers, such was the volume. For any tourists of a psychedelic rock persuasion, they offered an experience, one unlike all others in the Mallorca of the times, when popular music was scrutinised for its acceptability and traditional folk troupes like the Algaida cossiers were removed from fiesta squares and plonked on hotel terraces for the entertainment of holidaymakers.
